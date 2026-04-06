Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Here's Why

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLL Get Free Report )'s stock price were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 66,950,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 72,186,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.0994 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,933,334 shares of the company's stock worth $167,473,000 after buying an additional 654,265 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,688,402 shares of the company's stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 269,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,100 shares of the company's stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,150 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 60.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 429,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,286 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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