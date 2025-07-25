Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 5.3% - Time to Buy?

Get TSLL alerts: Sign Up

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLL Get Free Report ) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 44,880,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 168,004,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.0896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

