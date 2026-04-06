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Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Disco logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Disco shares gapped up Monday, opening at $42.605 (prior close $40.50) and last trading at $43.00, up about 4.7% on a volume of 20,220 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE of 53.03 and beta of 1.60, with the stock near its 50‑day SMA ($44.73) and well above the 200‑day SMA ($36.92).
  • Disco reported $0.22 EPS and $709.53 million in revenue for the most recent quarter (ROE 25.92%, net margin 30.86%), and analysts forecast about 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year; the firm supplies precision semiconductor processing equipment such as dicing saws and wafer thinning systems.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $42.6050. Disco shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 20,220 shares traded.

Disco Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 30.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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