Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $42.6050. Disco shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 20,220 shares traded.

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Disco Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 30.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

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