Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Discovery Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$7.70 (last C$7.67) on Friday — up about 10.7% with ~1.2M shares changing hands; the company has a market cap of C$6.27B and 50/200-day moving averages of C$5.58/C$4.23.
  • Insiders have sold a total of 5.5 million shares (≈$27.26M) over the last 90 days, including 1.5M-share sales by 2176423 Ontario Ltd. and director Eric Sprott, though insiders still hold 23.6% of the stock.
  • On fundamentals, Discovery reported C$0.08 EPS and C$329.95M in revenue for the most recent quarter and is advancing the large-scale Cordero silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
  • Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver.

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 1198057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

Discovery Silver Stock Up 10.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$329.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Discovery Silver

In other Discovery Silver news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,500,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total transaction of C$6,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,045,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$403,891,110.72. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Also, Director Eric Sprott sold 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total value of C$6,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,045,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$403,891,110.72. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,260,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

About Discovery Silver



Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

