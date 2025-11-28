Free Trial
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Distribution Solutions Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Shares gapped down, opening at $25.33 after a $28.07 close and last trading around $27.84 on light volume (4,911 shares), with the 50- and 200-day moving averages near $28.38 and $29.02.
  • Analyst view and buyback: Analysts are mixed (one Buy, one Sell, average rating "Hold") with an average price target of $41 while Barrington reiterates an Outperform and Weiss issues a Sell; the board also approved a $30 million repurchase program (up to 2.5% of shares).
  • Financials and earnings: The stock trades at a high PE (~308.94), the company missed quarterly EPS by $0.02 ($0.40 vs. $0.42), has a very low net margin (0.22%), and institutions own about 91.64% of the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $25.33. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $27.8350, with a volume of 4,911 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Distribution Solutions Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,710 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

