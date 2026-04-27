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Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Chevron logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Chevron (CVX), ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), and Verizon Communications (VZ) as the dividend stocks to watch today after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among dividend stocks in recent days.
  • Chevron's recent pullback is flagged as a potential buying opportunity ahead of earnings, though dividend payments are decided by the company and are not guaranteed.
  • SQQQ is a leveraged, triple‑inverse ETF tracking three times the inverse daily performance of the NASDAQ‑100, making it a high‑risk, short‑term hedge or trading vehicle rather than a conventional income stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chevron.

Chevron, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Verizon Communications are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as cash payments (dividends), typically on a quarterly basis. They appeal to income-focused investors because they provide regular cash flow and can signal financial stability, though dividend amounts and continuation are decided by the company and are not guaranteed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chevron Right Now?

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

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