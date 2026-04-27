Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 27th

Chevron, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Verizon Communications are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as cash payments (dividends), typically on a quarterly basis. They appeal to income-focused investors because they provide regular cash flow and can signal financial stability, though dividend amounts and continuation are decided by the company and are not guaranteed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

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Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

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Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

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