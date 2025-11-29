Free Trial
Dividend Stocks Worth Watching - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Interpublic Group of Companies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged three dividend stocks to watch today: IPG (Interpublic Group), TSLL (Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares), and XOM (Exxon Mobil), based on highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Interpublic (IPG) is a global advertising and marketing services firm and Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a major oil and gas producer; dividend stocks like these are often chosen by income-oriented investors for steady payouts and lower volatility.
  • TSLL is a 2x leveraged Tesla ETF, which behaves differently from traditional dividend-paying companies and carries higher risk, so investors should consider its leveraged structure before treating it like a standard dividend stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically as cash payments called dividends—providing investors with a steady income stream in addition to any share price appreciation. They are often issued by mature, cash-generating firms and are favored by income-oriented investors seeking yield, lower volatility, or dividend growth over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

