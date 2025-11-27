DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 19.6% - Here's Why

Get DMGI alerts: Sign Up

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 17.9%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. ( CVE:DMGI Get Free Report ) rose 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 558,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 478,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$67.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

