DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 19.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
DMG Blockchain Solutions logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 19.6% to C$0.34 on Thursday with about 558,473 shares traded, roughly 17% above the stock's average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$67.07 million, a negative P/E (-4.13), a high beta (4.43) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, indicating elevated volatility and leverage.
  • DMG Blockchain Solutions operates in the blockchain/cryptocurrency space, offering transaction verification, co‑location hosting, data center optimization and infrastructure consulting services.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI - Get Free Report) rose 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 558,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 478,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Up 17.9%

The company has a market cap of C$67.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

