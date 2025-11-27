Free Trial
DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Up 5.4% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
DMG Blockchain Solutions logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 5.4% to C$0.30 on Thursday, trading as high as C$0.30 with approximately 140,458 shares traded — about 71% below the average daily volume; the stock had closed at C$0.28.
  • Financial and technical snapshot: market capitalization C$61.99 million, negative P/E (-3.81), high beta (4.43), debt-to-equity 16.56, current ratio 2.17 and quick ratio 1.19; the price is below the 50‑day SMA (C$0.44) but near the 200‑day SMA (C$0.33).
  • Business profile: DMG Blockchain Solutions is a Canadian blockchain and cryptocurrency services company providing transaction verification, co-location hosting, data‑center optimization and infrastructure consulting.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 140,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 476,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 4.43.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

