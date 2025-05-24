Free Trial
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

May 26, 2025
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

