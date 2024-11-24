Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Holdings Raised by Long Path Partners LP

Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,299 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Docebo comprises 10.5% of Long Path Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned about 2.42% of Docebo worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Docebo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

