Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Up 9.3% - What's Next?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.78. 38,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 187,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Get DOGZ alerts: Sign Up

Dogness (International) Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dogness (International), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dogness (International) wasn't on the list.

While Dogness (International) currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here