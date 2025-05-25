Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.68.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here