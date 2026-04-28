Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $480.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $426.47.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.17. The stock had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,181. Domino's Pizza has a one year low of $328.74 and a one year high of $499.08. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $379.95 and its 200-day moving average is $400.40.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

More Domino's Pizza News

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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