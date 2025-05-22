Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In other Domo news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $341.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

