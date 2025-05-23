Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,809 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $159,466.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,076 shares in the company, valued at $24,699,264.52. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 507,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,316. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.74 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

