Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 7.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Doubleview Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) fell 7.8% Thursday to C$1.18 intraday (low C$1.17) on roughly 292,439 shares traded, about 4% below its average daily volume.
  • The stock sits above its 50‑day (C$0.79) and 200‑day (C$0.68) simple moving averages, with a market cap of C$242.68 million, a negative P/E of -78 and a beta of -0.71.
  • Company profile: Doubleview explores for copper, gold, silver and zinc in British Columbia, holding 100% of the Hat property (~3,561 ha) and 90% of the Red Spring property (~4,224 ha).
  Interested in Doubleview Gold?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 292,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 305,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of -0.71.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile



Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

