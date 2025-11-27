Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 15.3% - Here's What Happened

Get Doubleview Gold alerts: Sign Up

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

Doubleview Gold Corp. ( CVE:DBG Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28. 1,619,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 305,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$272.48 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of -0.71.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Doubleview Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Doubleview Gold wasn't on the list.

While Doubleview Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here