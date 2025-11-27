Free Trial
Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 15.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Doubleview Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Doubleview Gold jumped 15.3% Thursday, trading as high as C$1.29 and last at C$1.28, with volume of 1,619,688 shares — a 430% increase versus the average session volume.
  • The stock is trading well above its 50‑day (C$0.79) and 200‑day (C$0.68) simple moving averages; the company has a market cap of C$272.48 million and a negative PE of -78.
  • Doubleview Gold is a British Columbia explorer/developer targeting copper, gold, silver and zinc, holding 100% of the Hat property (~3,561 ha) and 90% of the Red Spring property (~4,224 ha).
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28. 1,619,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 305,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$272.48 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of -0.71.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

