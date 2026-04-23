Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.450-10.650 EPS.

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Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded up $14.17 on Thursday, hitting $230.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 443,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.31. Dover has a one year low of $158.14 and a one year high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Dover's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dover from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $256.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Dover

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dover by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Dover by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dover by 31.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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