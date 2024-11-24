Draper Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,833,981,000 after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,522,445 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 670,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 45,189.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,065,103,000 after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $321.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $309.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.34. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.61 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here