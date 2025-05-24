DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 4.1%

DRD opened at $15.64 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 769.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 52.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company's stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

