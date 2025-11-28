Free Trial
Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Dream Finders Homes logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "sell" to a "hold"; analyst coverage is split (one Strong Buy, one Hold, one Sell) leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold".
  • Shares traded down 0.3% to $19.77 on Friday, with a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E of 6.91, a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 52-week range of $17.61–$34.43.
  • For the most recent quarter the company reported EPS of $0.47 (in line with estimates) on $969.8 million of revenue, with a net margin of 6.16% and ROE of 21.9%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dream Finders Homes.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DFH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.09. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.90%.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

