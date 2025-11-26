Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CTO Ali Dasdan Sells 5,666 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 520,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,220. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Dasdan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $165,390.54.

On Monday, September 8th, Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $384,360.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,072,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,419. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dropbox from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Dropbox from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.4% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company's stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

