DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.34. 158,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,431. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

