Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $141.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.67.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,595,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,517. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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