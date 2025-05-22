Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $252.86 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth Stock Down 3.7%

DLTH stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duluth

In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,801 shares in the company, valued at $169,779.81. This represents a 114.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH - Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Duluth worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

