DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,417,252 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 26th total of 8,688,358 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,359,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE DD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. 1,214,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised DuPont de Nemours to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Further Reading

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