Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $35,655,076.10 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $35,655,076.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,099,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 1,072,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,743. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

