Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 119,112 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,099,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $10,599,173.28.

On Monday, May 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93.

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 1,110,981 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company's revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company's stock worth $49,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here