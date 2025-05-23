DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 3,000 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 610,737 shares in the company, valued at $53,134,119. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $385,365.12.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 20,168 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,938. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $67,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 661.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded DXP Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

