Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $228.66 and last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 1282172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.62.

The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dycom Industries's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,923 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

