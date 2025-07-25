Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 7.2% - Time to Buy?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,914,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,557,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,250.69. The trade was a 70.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dyne Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dyne Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dyne Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here