Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th.

EFSI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300. The company has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $31.56. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $26,319.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,701. This trade represents a 9.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Eagle Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

