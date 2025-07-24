Eagle Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $33.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,362. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

