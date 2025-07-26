Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.4%

Eagle Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 22,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Eagle Financial Services's payout ratio is 59.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,701. This represents a 9.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Eagle Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

