Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.44. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $201.61 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

