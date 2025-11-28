Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Up 12.2% - Should You Buy?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR - Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 215,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 153,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Eastern Platinum Stock Up 10.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business's fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.
Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.14 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm's projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.
