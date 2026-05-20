eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $118.23 and last traded at $117.9420, with a volume of 1203717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.90.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,953 shares of company stock worth $8,287,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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