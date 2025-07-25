ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.50. ECARX shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 235,914 shares trading hands.

ECARX Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ECARX by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

