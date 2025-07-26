ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 7,222 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,064. ECB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of ECB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company's stock.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

