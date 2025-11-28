ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 279686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECN. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

ECN Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2446449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ECN Capital's payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company's operating segment includes Service Finance - Home Improvement Loans; KG - Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services - Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

