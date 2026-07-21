Ecolab (ECL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $4.3877 billion for the quarter. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE ECL opened at $268.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27. The company's 50 day moving average price is $265.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Benjamin M. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 1,083 shares in the company, valued at $285,727.89. The trade was a 1,204.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $258.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,108. The trade was a 1,345.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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