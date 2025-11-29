Free Trial
Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Walmart (WMT), GameStop (GME) and GigaCloud Technology (GCT) are the three ecommerce stocks MarketBeat highlights today, chosen because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among ecommerce names in recent days.
  • Walmart (WMT) operates global retail and e‑commerce businesses across Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club and runs major online platforms including walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, Flipkart and PhonePe.
  • GameStop (GME) is a specialty games and entertainment retailer selling hardware, software and digital content via stores and ecommerce, while GigaCloud (GCT) offers B2B e‑commerce, payments and logistics connecting primarily Asian manufacturers with international resellers for large‑parcel goods.
  • Interested in Walmart? Here are five stocks we like better.

Walmart, GameStop, and GigaCloud Technology are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from online sales, digital marketplaces, or commerce-related platforms and services. Investors treat these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growth of online retail and payments, evaluating them by metrics like GMV, revenue growth, customer acquisition costs, and profitability while noting they can be more volatile and competitive than traditional retail stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

