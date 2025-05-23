Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.50 and last traded at C$197.00, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$198.00.

Get EVT alerts: Sign Up

Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Economic Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Economic Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Economic Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here