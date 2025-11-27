Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.40 and last traded at GBX 98.90, with a volume of 422414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 137.50.

Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £246.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.78.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 21,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £20,116.25. Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 32,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 per share, with a total value of £29,760. Insiders purchased 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company's stock.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange. Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

