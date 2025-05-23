Edgar R. Smith III Purchases 6,725 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 6,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $64,963.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $187,471.62. This represents a 53.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 8,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,780 shares of the bank's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company's stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

