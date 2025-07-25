Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Acquires £19,889.60 in Stock

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 2,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,889.60 ($26,866.95).

Shares of LON EDIN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 808 ($10.91). The stock had a trading volume of 235,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,738. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 667 ($9.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 813 ($10.98). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 799.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 767.88.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 25.02 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 95.34%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

