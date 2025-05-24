Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $56.62 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm's revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $323,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 197.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,645 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Edison International by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

