Edward David Lafehr Purchases 25,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP - Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr purchased 25,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$97,500.00.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts: Sign Up

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$4.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,804. The stock has a market cap of C$288.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.39. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STEP Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STEP Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While STEP Energy Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here