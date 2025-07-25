Edward G. Canup Acquires 1,500 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts: Sign Up

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) insider Edward G. Canup purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $24,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,056.18. This trade represents a 10.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 53,292 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp's payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company's stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

